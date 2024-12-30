Stewart recorded six total tackles (two solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 45-33 loss to the Giants.

The 31-year-old was one of the few bright spots on the Colts' defense in Sunday's loss, finishing second on the team in tackles for loss and third in total tackles. Stewart has been productive throughout the year, having now recorded 67 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and three passes defended while appearing in all 16 of the Colts' regular-season games thus far. He's expected to continue starting alongside DeForest Buckner as part of Indianapolis' top interior defensive linemen duo in the Week 18 matchup against the Jaguars.