Carlies (ankle) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The second-year pro from Missouri has missed all 10 of Indianapolis' games this season due to an ankle injury sustained in the team's preseason opener. However, he now appears to be nearing a return after returning to practice Wednesday. Carlies now has 21 days to be added to the Colts' active roster before reverting to IR. Once he's fully healthy, he'll likely operate as one of Indianapolis' top reserve linebackers.