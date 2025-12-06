The Colts activated Carlies (ankle) off injured reserve Saturday.

Carlies was originally listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. With his activation off injured reserve, he is clear of any injury designation. This comes after the 24-year-old was a full participant in practice all week. The second-year pro will likely play a rotational role at linebacker while also participating on special teams in his 2025 season debut, assuming he sees the field Sunday.