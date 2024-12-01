Taylor carried the ball 25 times for 96 yards and caught his only target for a seven-yard touchdown in Sunday's 25-24 win over the Patriots.

The veteran RB just missed compiling 100 rushing yards for the fifth time in 10 appearances this season, and Taylor ended his four-game scoring drought with his first TD reception of the year late in the first quarter. Taylor heads into the Colts' Week 14 bye only 78 yards short of 1,000 scrimmage yards, a mark he reached in each of his first three NFL seasons before falling short in an injury-plagued 2023.