Taylor carried the ball 34 times for 177 yards and a touchdown and caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Jaguars.

It was another huge performance for the 25-year-old RB, who topped 100 yards in each of the last four games of the season, tying the longest such streak in his career. Taylor wrapped up 2024 with 1,431 yards and 11 TDs on the ground with a 4.7 YPC over 14 games, his best campaign since 2021. He has two years and $24 million left on his current contract with $7.2 million guaranteed for 2025, and as long as he can stay healthy he figures to remain the focal point of the Colts' offense next year while the team continues its efforts to develop QB Anthony Richardson (back).