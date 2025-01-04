Brents (knee) was activated off IR on Saturday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup versus Jacksonville.

Brents had been on injured reserve since Sept. 10 after suffering a knee injury in Week 1 against Houston. The second-year cornerback resumed practicing Dec. 18, and though the Colts are out of playoff contention, he'll be able to take the field for the team's season finale against the Jaguars. Samuel Womack has worked as a starter most of the campaign with Brents sidelined, but Womack could yield some defensive snaps Sunday to the returning Brents.