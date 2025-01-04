Brents (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after logging a full practice Friday.

Brents was the starting outside corner in Week 1 against the Texans, but he suffered a torn MCL and meniscus in his knee during that game. The injury has forced him to be sidelined for the Colts' last 15 games, but he told reporters after Friday's practice that his goal since the injury was to return this season and hopes to play in Sunday's regular-season finale, per Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. The Colts would have to activate Brents off injured reserve in order for the 2023 second-round pick to play Sunday.