Brents (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Brents was placed on injured reserve in mid-September after suffering an MCL injury against the Texans in Week 1. The injury was severe enough to require surgery, but he was able to progress in his recovery enough to return to practice Wednesday. If Brents isn't activated off IR ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash, his next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 29.