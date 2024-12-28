Brents (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after logging a full practice Friday, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Brents is in the final stages of his recovery from an MCL injury, which caused him to go on injured reserve Sept. 10. He was a full participant in practice all week, but he'll need to be activated off IR in order to play Sunday. Brents has played in 10 regular-season games since being selected by Indianapolis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.