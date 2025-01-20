Cross tallied 146 total tackles (87 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five passes defended, with three interceptions, and one forced fumble over 17 games in 2024.

The third-year pro from Maryland experienced a significant jump in production during his first full season as a starter, setting career highs in total tackles, sacks, passes defended and interceptions while playing 1,111 defensive snaps. Cross finished as the Colts' second-leading tackler, with his 146 stops ranking ninth in the NFL in 2024. His three interceptions also tied Julian Blackmon and Kenny Moore for the most on the Colts' defense. Cross is entering the final season of his rookie deal in 2025, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent. He's expected to continue starting on the Colts' defense next season, serving as one of the team's top playmakers in the secondary.