Williams signed with the Colts on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams had his one-year contract tender withdrawn by the Ravens on May 10, but has found a new home with the Colts. Williams will face stiff competition to make the squad with the one-two combo of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines returning, along with last years No. 3 option Deon Jackson. The Colts also signed Phillip Lindsay last Tuesday, who will be looking to rebound from a disappointing 2021 campaign. Last season Williams appeared in 13 contests, rushing 35 times for 185 yards and a touchdown, while catching nine of 12 targets for 84 yards.