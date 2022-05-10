The Steelers withdrew their one-year contract tender previously extended to Williams making him a free agent, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Williams becomes a free agent after just one season with the Ravens in which he tallied 35 carries for 185 yards and one touchdown over 13 games. The second-year running back will turn 26 years old at the start of this coming season and was likely crowded out of Baltimore's running back room due to the drafting of Missouri running back Tyler Badie and free agent Mike Davis. Williams will likely look to sign with a new active roster or possibly a team's practice squad where he can compete for running back reps heading into the regular season.