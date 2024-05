Mallory (hamstring) participated in OTAs last week.

Mallory finished the 2023 campaign sidelined by an injury, but it appears the 2023 fifth-round selection has fully recovered. Although he was able to contribute 18 receptions and 207 yards in 12 games during his rookie campaign, he faces a crowded tight end room in Indianapolis with the return of Jelani Woods from a Hamstring injury, as well as holdovers Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree.