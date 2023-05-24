Rogers, who tore his Achilles on Tuesday, is slated to undergo surgery next week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, an MRI confirmed that the non-contact injury the tight end suffered during an OTA practice was indeed a torn Achilles. The 25-year-old, who caught five balls on six targets for 64 yards in 11 games last season, was expected to compete for a depth spot in a Washington TE corps that also includes Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges. While Rogers is expected to make a full recovery from his upcoming surgery, he will be out indefinitely.