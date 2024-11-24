Ekeler sustained a concussion during Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Cowboys, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Per Jhabvala, head coach Dan Quinn added that Ekeler -- who was injured on a kickoff return late in the contest -- will undergo further testing out of an abundance of caution. In addition to Ekeler sustaining a concussion Sunday, fellow running back Brian Robinson left the game with an ankle injury in the first half, returned and then left again. The status of both backs will thus be worth monitoring as next weekend's home tilt versus the Titans approaches.