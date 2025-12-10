Commanders' Chase Edmonds: Signed from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Commanders signed Edmonds from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.
Edmonds will provide depth in a Washington backfield that also includes Chris Rodriguez, Jeremy McNichols and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. He was previously elevated from the practice squad by the Commanders to play Week 11, a game against the Dolphins in which Edmonds did not play on offense but handled seven snaps on special teams.