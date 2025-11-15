The Commanders elevated Edmonds from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Edmonds joined the Commanders' practice squad in mid-September, and he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Spain to provide additional backfield depth behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols. Edmonds missed the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury and last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Buccaneers, when he turned 49 carries into 176 yards and caught 14 passes (on 17 targets) for 81 yards across 13 games.