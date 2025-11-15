Commanders' Chase Edmonds: Elevated for Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Commanders elevated Edmonds from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.
Edmonds joined the Commanders' practice squad in mid-September, and he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Spain to provide additional backfield depth behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols. Edmonds missed the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury and last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Buccaneers, when he turned 49 carries into 176 yards and caught 14 passes (on 17 targets) for 81 yards across 13 games.