Edmonds signed with the Commanders' practice squad Monday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Edmonds missed all of Tampa Bay's 2024 campaign due to a knee injury, but signing with the Commanders' practice squad Monday suggests he's moved past the issue. The 2018 fourth-round pick from Fordham last played with the Buccaneers in 2023, rushing 49 times for 176 yards while catching 14 passes for 81 yards across 13 regular-season contests. Edmonds' signing provides depth to a Washington backfield that just lost Austin Ekeler (Achilles) for the remainder of the season.

