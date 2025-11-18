Edmonds reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Edmonds didn't see a snap on offense as he operated as the Commanders' RB4 behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. However, Edmonds did play seven snaps on special teams and returned for kickoffs for 93 yards. The Commanders are on a bye Week 12, but Edmonds could be elevated to the active roster for Week 13 against Denver on Sunday, Nov. 30 if Washington needs a returner on kickoffs and punts.