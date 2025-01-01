Rodriguez rushed five times for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Falcons. He added one catch on his lone target for 12 yards.

Rodriguez played 18 of the Commanders' 83 offensive snaps Sunday, his highest offensive snap total since Week 13. The 24-year-old's touchdown was his second trip to the end zone this season. With that said, Rodriguez has not seen consistent usage in his eight appearances, making him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Cowboys.