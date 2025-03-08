Rodriguez was tendered a contract by the Commanders on Friday.
Rodriguez will remain with the Commanders after entering the offseason as an exclusive-rights free agent. The running back compiled 173 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries while also reeling in his only target for 12 yards over nine regular-season games in 2024.
