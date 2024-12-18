Rodriguez carried once for two yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Saints.

Rodriguez played just three of the Commanders' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, far behind both Brian Robinson (58) and Jeremy McNichols (22). In six appearances during the 2024 campaign, the second-year running back has totaled just 27 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown. Rodriguez would likely need injuries to either Robinson or McNichols to gain more fantasy relevance down the stretch. With limited opportunities, the Kentucky product can be ignored for fantasy purposes going forward. The Commanders host the Eagles in Week 16.