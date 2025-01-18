Rodriguez (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Saturday's divisional-round game in Detroit.
As he was in the Commanders' wild-card win at Tampa Bay last weekend, Rodriguez will remain in street clothes Saturday while Brian Robinson, Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols man Washington's backfield.
