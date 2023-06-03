Turner "wowed" during training camp last year and is doing the same in practices this spring, Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Zach Selby of the Commanders' official website also mentions Turner as one of the standouts from OTAs in May. The 2022 fifth-round pick caught only two passes in 10 games as a rookie last year -- both during a Week 6 contest where injuries forced him into an every-down role -- but it isn't out of the question that Turner could displace soon-to-be 32-year-old Logan Thomas as Washington's top TE this summer. Thomas suffered an Achilles tear in 2021 and averaged only 8.3 yards per catch and 5.3 yards per target in 14 games last season (39-323-1 on 61 targets).