Commanders' Deatrich Wise: Listed as questionable for TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wise (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's road game against the Packers.
Wise was listed as a 'full' participant on Washington's estimated practice reports Monday and Tuesday, so it's possible his limited reps Wednesday represent a setback of some sort. He played 56 percent of defensive snaps Week 1 and logged four tackles (two solo). If Wise isn't cleared to play Thursday, second-year pro Javontae Jean-Baptiste will stand to benefit from increased defensive snaps.
More News
-
Commanders' Deatrich Wise: Signs with Washington•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Productive in 2024•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Good to go against Indianapolis•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Could return for Week 13•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Won't play vs. Miami•