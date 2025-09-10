Wise (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's road game against the Packers.

Wise was listed as a 'full' participant on Washington's estimated practice reports Monday and Tuesday, so it's possible his limited reps Wednesday represent a setback of some sort. He played 56 percent of defensive snaps Week 1 and logged four tackles (two solo). If Wise isn't cleared to play Thursday, second-year pro Javontae Jean-Baptiste will stand to benefit from increased defensive snaps.