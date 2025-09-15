Commanders' Deatrich Wise: Officially lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington placed Wise (quadriceps) on injured reserve Monday.
Wise hurt his quad during Thursday's Week 2 loss to Green Bay and won't be able to play again this season. He'll finish his ninth NFL campaign with four tackles over two games. The Commanders signed defensive end Jalyn Holmes from their practice squad Monday to take Wise's spot on the 53-man roster.
