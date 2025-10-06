Samuel finished with eight receptions on 11 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Chargers.

Samuel overcame a heel injury during the practice week to lead a shorthanded Washington receiver room Sunday. The star acquisition led his new club in targets, receptions and receiving yards while catching QB Jayden Daniels' only passing touchdown of the contest. The 29-year-old has turned back the clock in 2025, generating 346 yards of offense and four total touchdowns through five games. Even if No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) returns against the Bears next Monday, Samuel's consistent production makes him a must-start asset in fantasy for Week 6.