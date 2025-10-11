Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Saturday that the team will "take it into Monday" regarding the availability of Samuel (heel) versus the Bears, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Samuel played through his bruised heel last week and has been practicing in a limited capacity, and it appears as though he'll be officially listed as questionable with the release of Saturday's injury report, but that his status won't be made official until Monday. At the latest, fantasy managers will gain clarity at least 90 minutes prior to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff against Chicago. With Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) both already ruled out for Monday Night Football, the state of Washington's passing game will largely rest on Samuel's availability. Behind him on the depth chart are wideouts Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore, as well as practice-squad man Tay Martin.