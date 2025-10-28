Samuel (heel) brought in three of six targets for 11 yards and rushed once for one yard in the Commanders' 28-7 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Samuel's return from a one-game absence did next to nothing to boost the offense, one that was led by QB Marcus Mariota due to Jayden Daniels' (hamstring) absence. The veteran wideout tied a season low in receiving yards, and he has an anemic 7-26-0 line on 11 targets over his last two appearances overall. Samuel could be a primary beneficiary if Daniels is able to return for Sunday night's Week 9 matchup against the Seahawks.