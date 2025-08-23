Samuel and most other starters won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Samuel made one appearance this preseason, taking a carry for 19 yards. By all accounts, he's been a favorite target of Jayden Daniels this summer, displaying strong chemistry with the young QB throughout training camp. Samuel's volume projection for Week 1 against the Giants is nonetheless partially dependent on the availability of fellow wideout Terry McLaurin, who missed all of camp due to some combination of an ankle injury and contract negotiations.