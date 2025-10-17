Samuel (heel) was on the field for the initial portion of Friday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel was deemed a non-participant in Wednesday and Thursday's sessions, so his presence at Friday's practice is a positive sign ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, though it remains to be seen how much work he'll get in. In any case, the Commanders' upcoming injury report will reveal the wideout's official participation level, as well as his Week 7 game status.