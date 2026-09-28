Samuel turned two carries into 14 yards and scored an 80-yard touchdown during Sunday's 36-30 win over Arizona.

Samuel started off his day with a bang, receiving a lateral from fellow wideout Mike Evans during a hook-and-ladder play by San Francisco in the first quarter, taking off down the sideline for an 80-yard score. Samuel failed to catch a pass and didn't garner a target for the first time in three games this year, but he still found a way to make the most of limited opportunities. Evans suffered a rib/oblique injury in the second quarter of the victory, and if he's sidelined moving forward, Samuel will stand to operate as the team's No. 1 option at wide receiver.