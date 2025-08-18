Samuel isn't among the Commanders that aren't suiting up for Monday's preseason game against the Bengals, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Samuel thus is slated for his first action in a Washington uniform following his trade from San Francisco back on March 1. With wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown not playing Monday, Samuel will act as Jayden Daniels' top target for as long as the quarterback is on the field. Samuel has developed a nice rapport with Daniels throughout training camp, and this will mark their first opportunity to show it off in actual game setting.