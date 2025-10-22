Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Samuel (heel) is "trending right" for Monday's game against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Quinn said that Samuel and Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) are both expected to practice throughout Week 8 as Monday's road matchup at Kansas City approaches. Washington's first official practice report will be released Thursday, at which point Samuel is on track to be listed as at least a limited participant. He wasn't able to suit up Week 7 versus the Cowboys despite having played through his heel injury the prior two games. Meanwhile, the status of quarterback Jayden Daniels (hamstring) remains uncertain, meaning Marcus Mariota could step into the starting lineup versus the Chiefs.