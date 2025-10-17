Commanders' Deebo Samuel: Unsure if he'll play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuel (heel) said Friday that he isn't sure if he'll play Sunday at Dallas, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Samuel was spotted at practice Friday morning after sitting out the previous two days. That's a good sign, but his comments suggest the heel injury is still bothering him to the point that he may not be able to play through it the way he did in Weeks 5-6.
