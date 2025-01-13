Brown hauled in all five of his targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay.

Brown got the scoring going for Washington when he brought down a 10-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of Sunday's wild-card round matchup. The fourth-year pro out of North Carolina tacked on 79 more yards in order to finish with his best receiving line in the Commanders' first playoff appearance since drafting the wideout in 2021. Brown may be asked to continue his elevated role in the divisional round if Washington is forced to keep up with Detroit's high-octane offense.