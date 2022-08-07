site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Commanders' Eli Wolf: Links up with Washington
RotoWire Staff
Wolf signed a contract with the Commanders on Sunday.
Wolf was waived by the Packers on July 22. The 25-year-old has spent time with the Colts and Raves as well, but has yet to make his regular season NFL debut.
