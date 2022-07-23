site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eli Wolf: Waived by Green Bay
RotoWire Staff
The Packers have waived Wolf.
Wolf has spent time with the Colts, Ravens and Packers since going undrafted in 2020. He will now look for a new opportunity.
