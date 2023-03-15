Washington didn't extend Wolf (undisclosed) a qualifying offer or contract tender as a restricted free agent Wednesday, so he's officially an unrestricted free agent, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wolf signed with the Commanders in August last year, but he landed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury just a week later and was sidelined for the entire 2022 campaign. The undrafted tight end out of Georgia has been a part of four different organizations across the past three years, but he's yet to make his NFL debut.