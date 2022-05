Wolf was waived by the Colts on Tuesday, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Wolf had signed a reserve/future deal with the Cols in January after joining their practice squad in October. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee by the Ravens in 2020, but he never broke through to the active roster before his release in August of 2021. Wolf has yet to compete in an NFL game.