Croskey-Merritt (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Atlanta after returning to full practice Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Following the upgrade to full participation, Croskey-Merritt's absences Wednesday and Thursday don't appear too concerning. Commanders coach Dan Quinn even said that the rookie looked good during Friday's practice, per John Keim of ESPN.com. Fantasy managers may still want to keep an eye on the situation, but it appears Croskey-Merritt will be ready for his committee role this Sunday, likely splitting backfield snaps with Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols again. The Commanders may need a lot from the group, as they're missing QB Jayden Daniels (knee), WR Terry McLaurin (quad), WR Noah Brown (groin) and TE John Bates (groin).