Croskey-Merritt (undisclosed) wasn't present for the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Ben Standig of The Team 980 Washington D.C. reports.

Croskey-Merritt has been listed on the injury report at various points this season due to a groin issue, but he's still mustered 67 carries and five catches (on seven targets) for 279 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns in five appearances. The Commanders are kicking off Week 6 prep Thursday in advance of a Monday game at San Francisco, but the reason for Croskey-Merritt's potential absence isn't yet known.