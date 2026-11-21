Croskey-Merritt (groin) is slated to be activated from IR in time to play in Monday's game against the Bengals, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Croskey-Merritt has missed the Commanders' last four games while on injured reserve due to a groin injury. He logged a trio of full practices this week and is officially questionable to play Monday, but it sounds like he'll be activated from IR ahead of the contest and make his return against the Bengals. During Croskey-Merritt's absence, Rachaad White has taken on a larger role in the backfield, but White is currently dealing with a heel injury and is also questionable to suit up Monday.