Croskey-Merritt (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bengals.

Croskey-Merritt logged a full week of practice since the Commanders designated him for return from injured reserve Tuesday, which generally is a good sign he'll return to action Monday. Meanwhile, fellow RB Rachaad White was limited Friday and didn't practice Saturday due to a heel issue, also leaving him questionable for Week 11 action. The team will need to activate Croskey-Merritt from IR by Monday afternoon for him to have a chance to suit up, and if that comes to pass, he may have to contend with only Austin Ekeler for touches if White is inhibited or sidelined.