The Commanders designated Croskey-Merritt (groin) for return from injured reserve Tuesday.

As a result of the transaction, the Commanders will have a 21-day window wherein they can evaluate Croskey-Merritt for a return to the 53-man roster. Depending on how he fares in practice during Week 11, Croskey-Merritt could be reinstated ahead of Monday's game against the Bengals. Whenever the Commanders elect to activate him, Croskey-Merritt will likely step back in as the team's lead runner, allowing Rachaad White to shift into more of a complementary role as the top pass-catching back.