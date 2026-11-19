Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Croskey-Merritt (groin) will practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Washington opened Croskey-Merritt's 21-day evaluation window two days earlier, but he'll take part in his first practice Thursday since landing on injured reserve Oct. 19. Per Ben Standig of The Team 980 Washington D.C., Quinn said that Croskey-Merritt is considered fully recovered from his groin injury, but the Commanders want to see how he responds to football activity over the course of the team's three practices this week before deciding his next step. If Croskey-Merritt is able to practice fully by Saturday and checks out well from a physical standpoint, he could be reinstated from IR ahead of Monday's game against the Bengals.