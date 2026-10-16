Croskey-Merritt (groin) didn't practice Friday.

Croskey-Merritt has yet to practice this week due to a groin injury that also impacted his on-field work last week. He was able to suit up last Sunday versus the Giants, handling a 36 percent snap share and accounting for 82 yards and one touchdown on his 11 carries. Saturday's session likely will be key for Croskey-Merritt's odds to suit up Monday at San Francisco, but if he's inhibited or sidelined for Week 6, Rachaad White (shoulder, LP on Friday) and Austin Ekeler (chest, LP) would be the primary candidates to man the Commanders backfield.