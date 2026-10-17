Croskey-Merritt (groin) wasn't at Saturday's practice and will not likely be available for Monday night's game against the 49ers, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Croskey-Merritt will end up missing all three Week 6 practices while recovering from a groin injury, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him ruled out by the Commanders once the team submits its injury designations following Saturday's session. Rachaad White (shoulder) and Austin Ekeler (chest) are also both working through injuries, so the Commanders may have to dip into their practice squad and elevate one or both of Craig Reynolds or Devin Neal for Monday night's contest.