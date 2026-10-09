Croskey-Merritt (groin) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Croskey-Merritt followed up back-to-back limited sessions to kick off Week 5 prep with a full practice Friday, and his lack of injury tag indicates he's good to play through his groin injury. Meanwhile, Rachaad White (shoulder) also has been cleared to return after sitting out Week 4, so Croskey-Merritt will have a bit more competition for backfield reps. Austin Ekeler also is on hand for any touches that linger.