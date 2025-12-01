Moody went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday night's 27-26 overtime loss to the Broncos.

Moody was perfect in his Commanders debut, making 32- and 38-yard field goals in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. The 2023 third-round pick from Michigan has now appeared in four games with the 49ers, Bears and Commanders this season, making 11 of 14 field-goal attempts and all seven of his point-after tries. He's expected to remain Washington's top placekicker in the Week 14 matchup against the Vikings.